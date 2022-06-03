Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Ex…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high tempe…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a ho…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Winston Salem folks should be …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luck…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The suns…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies t…