Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

