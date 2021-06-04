The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
