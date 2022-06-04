The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
