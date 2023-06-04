Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winston Salem. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 61 degrees i…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62…
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Ex…