Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

