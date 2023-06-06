Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Ex…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winston Salem. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skie…
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…