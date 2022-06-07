The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
