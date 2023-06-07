Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 12:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
