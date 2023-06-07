Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 12:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.