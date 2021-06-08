Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.