The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should be a fa…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. T…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Sunday. It s…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predi…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a …