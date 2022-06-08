Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.