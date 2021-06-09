 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

