Temperatures will be warm Friday in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until SAT 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Periods of heav…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skie…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winston Salem. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skie…