Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.