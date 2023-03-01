Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Winston-Salem
