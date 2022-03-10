 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

