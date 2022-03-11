 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert