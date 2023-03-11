Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
