Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 6:30 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.