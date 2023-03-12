Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
March is making up for lost time in the temperature department. For the first time this year, cold air will sustain itself from the middle of …
The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today!
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees.
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees.