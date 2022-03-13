Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecast…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm tempera…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 40F. SSW winds a…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 …
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Near record low temperatures. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Winston Salem fo…