Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
