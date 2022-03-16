Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.