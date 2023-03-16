Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 1:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
