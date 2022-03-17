 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

