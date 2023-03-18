Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.