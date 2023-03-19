The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
