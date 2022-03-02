 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert