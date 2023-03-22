Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
