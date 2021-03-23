Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
