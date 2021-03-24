Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

 Skip to main content
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

