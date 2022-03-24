 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Local Weather

