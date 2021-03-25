Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. There …
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the …
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorr…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Ke…