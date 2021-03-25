Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.