Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in North Carolina from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and A…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecast…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly …
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today…