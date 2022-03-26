Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. L…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Winston Salem. It…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Sal…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow i…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The Winst…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly …