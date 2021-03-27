Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
