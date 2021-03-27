Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.