Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
