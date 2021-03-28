Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.