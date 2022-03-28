Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. L…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Sunda…
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem ar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow i…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly …
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The Winst…