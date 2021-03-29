Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.