Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
