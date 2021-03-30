Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 4:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 AM EDT. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
