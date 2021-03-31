Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
