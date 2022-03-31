Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.