Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

