Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
