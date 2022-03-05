It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Periods of…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Cool…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem people will …
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tom…
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. The forec…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degree…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Winst…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low tem…