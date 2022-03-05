 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

