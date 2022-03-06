Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winston Salem. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
