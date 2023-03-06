Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.