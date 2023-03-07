Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
