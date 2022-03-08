Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winston Salem. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun …
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm tempera…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Winst…
It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It l…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degree…
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. The forec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low tem…